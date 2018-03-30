CBSE Class 12 re-exam on April 25, Class 10 in July only in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi: Amid outrage over leak of CBSE question papers, the government on Friday said re-examination of Class 10 Maths paper will be held in July only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana, "if at all", while fresh Class 12 test for economics students will be conducted on April 25.

Anil Swarup, Secretary School Education in Union Human Resources Development Ministry, said the CBSE Class 10 mathematics question paper was leaked only in Delhi and Haryana as there was no evidence that it was a pan-India affair.





"The leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in these states in July. A decision will be taken on this in the next 15 days," Swarup told reporters.





He said the Class 12 economics re-exam will be held on April 25. But there will be no fresh test outside of India.

At least 1,000 students in Delhi may have accessed the leaked papers, the police believe.

The CBSE had received an anonymous fax on March 23, which alerted it to the possibility that the paper for the Class 12 Economics exam three days later may have been leaked. The fax, which was from an unknown source, alleged that a coaching centre and two schools were involved in leaking the exam paper.

According an FIR -- the second in this case -- the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education received an email at 1:40 am on March 28, the day of the math exam, with 12 images of the question paper, handwritten.

Despite evidence that the question paper was out before the exam and a nine-hour window to act, nothing was done until the exam was over. The police on Thursday questioned 25 people, including 11 school students and seven first year college students. For the first time, the CBSE's exam in-charge was questioned, for four hours.

Today, six students were also detained in Jharkhand over the leak.