CBSE Class 12 re-exam on April 25, Class 10 re-test only in Delhi, Haryana

[India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Friday announced that the re-examination for the Economics paper for Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will be held on 25 April.

"Re-examination of Class 12th exam will be on 25th April," Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup told media here.

"Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as the leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be held in July."

"The idea was to see that around 16 lakh students in Class 10 do not get impacted by the leak that has happened here. And it at all the re-examination has to happen which will get to know fortnight," added the Education Secretary.

Swarup further clarified the reason behind the decision to conduct re-examination for both the leaked papers differently.

"This decision to hold Class 12 examination is in context, nature, and consequences of the examination of Class 12 examination. As I mentioned earlier, children have to go to the University to seek admission they have to appear in various examinations. Most importantly there is no time for a detailed inquiry where exactly the leak happened," said Anil Swarup.

"Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this," Swarup added.

The HRD ministry also mentioned that the re-examinations would take place only in Delhi and Haryana.

"For Class 10 Maths, the examination will take place if it is found that the leaks had been in Delhi and Haryana. The decision will be only for Delhi and Haryana for rest of the states no re-examination will happen," Swarup said.

"This is not a perfect solution, in such a case there is no perfect solution possible. But we tried our best to limit the damage as much as possible. The information is limited and we are yet to ascertain what went wrong. Thus in such a situation, this decision was the best alternative we had," added Swarup.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centers, in connection with the question paper leaks, who seized over a dozen mobile phones from them.

Ever since the papers were leaked, scores of students have taken to mass-protesting to express their dissatisfaction over the poor governance and the CBSE re-examination decision.

On Wednesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the CBSE registered two cases with the Crime Branch.

The papers of class XII Economics held on March 26, and class X Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. ( ANI)