CBSE class 12 results declared, 2 girls are toppers

New Delhi: Two girls have topped the CBSE Class 12 examination, the results of which were declared this afternoon. About 13 lakh students have qualified CBSE 12th exam.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have scored 499 out of 500 marks and have topped the exams this year. The total pass percentage for the country is 83.4%.

"Congratulations to 10 lakh students who have succeeded in 12th CBSE board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn't make this time but will make it in next attempt," Union Education Minister tweeted.

I called and congratulated Hansika Shukla for securing 1st position in CBSE 12th board examinations throughout the country.@cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewsLive @airnewsalerts — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 2, 2019 Central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded a success rate of 98.54per cent and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya chain of schools scored a 96.62 success rate. This time, the results were announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination. Also, the exams took place earlier than the previous years in this year. The results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, was being announced earlier than scheduled.