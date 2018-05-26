CBSE Class 12 results out, topper gets 499 out of 500

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class XII results announced on Saturday with Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topping the examination this year.

The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year's 82.02 per cent.

Girls did better than the boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent against boys' 78.99 per cent, officials at the CBSE headquarters said in New Delhi.