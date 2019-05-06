CBSE Class X results: Girls outshine boys; PM Modi congratulates 'young friends'

[India], May 6 (ANI): Girls outperformed boys in Class X examination, the result of which was declared by the Central Board of School Examination (CBSE) on Monday.

The overall pass percentage of girls has been pegged at 92.45, which is 2.31 higher than the pass percentage logged by boys. As many as 13 students got 499 marks out of 500, and six of them are girls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the successful students, whom he hailed as his 'young friends.' Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated them.

The overall pass percentage has gone up by 4.40 per cent this year. Last year, the pass percentage was 86.70. This year the percentage stood at 91.10. The pass percentage of boys stands at 90.14, according to details shared by the CBSE.

Speaking to ANI, Taru Jain, a student from Jaipur who scored 499 marks, said: "I am feeling really good. I used to study for 4-5 hours every day. I want to pursue Economics (Honours) from Delhi University. My parents, teachers and principal supported me a lot in my journey to success."

Siddhant Pengoriya, who too scored 499 who appeared in Class X CBSE exam from Noida-based school in Uttar Pradesh, told ANI: "The key to success is not to take the stress. In order to stay calm, I used to do extra-curricular activities. I am glad my hard work has not gone waste."

Manan Gupta, who has scored 498 from a school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, said: "I was not expecting such a great result. I used to use social media and play games a lot. After November, I started studying for 3-4 hours. I give all the credit to my parents and teachers."

Prime Minister, while talking to the micro-blogging website, said: "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents."

HRD Minister Javadekar too congratulated the students who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X board examination.

Talking to ANI, Javadekar said: "I congratulate all the students who have succeeded in CBSE's Class X board exams. More than 91 per cent of students have passed, and those nine per cent who could not clear the exam this time, will definitely give their best in the compartment examination. Don't get disheartened."

Trivandrum region posted the highest pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Delhi regions 99 and 80.97 respectively. The rest of the regions also fared well. Ajmer region registered the pass percentage of 95.89, Panchkula 93.72, Prayagraj 92.55, Bhubaneswar 92.32, Patna 91.86, Dehradun 89.04, and Guwahati 74.49.

Out of 13 students who have scored 499 out of 500, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, while the rest from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala.

Thirteen top scorers are -- Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Isha Madan, Apoorva Jain, Shivani Lath and Yogesh Kumar Gupta, all from Uttar Pradesh; Taru Jain from Ajmer, Divjot Kaur Jaggi from Haryana, Aryan Jha from Gujarat, Manya from Punjab, and Bhavana N Sivadas from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

As many as 25 students secured the second rank by scoring 498 marks out of 500, while 59 students have got 497 marks. The students can check their scores on the CBSE website -- cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. (ANI)