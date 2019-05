New Delhi: CBSE 10th result 2019 has been declared and is now available on cbseresults.nic.in adn cbse.nic.in. However, speculation were rife that the CBSE class 10 results 2019 will be announced on May 5.

Students can also check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 by using a phone.

To check your result on phone and IVRS facility, Dial 24300699 or 011- 24300699 (for students outside Delhi) and follow the instructions.