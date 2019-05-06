CBSE declares Class X results, 13 students score 499 out of 500

[India], May 6 (ANI): A total of 13 students have scored 499 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams, whose results have been announced on Monday.

Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Isha Madan, Apoorva Jain, Shivani Lath from Dehradun, Yogesh Kumar Gupta from Prayagraj, Manya and Divjot Kaur Jaggi from Panchkula, Aryan Jha and Taru Jain from Ajmer Bhavana N Sivadas from Thiruvananthapuram topped the list of CBSE each of them scoring 499 marks out of 500.

The results were announced at 2 pm on the official website of the CBSE cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education clarified in a statement that the news which was being circulated on several media platforms with regard to the declaration of class X results was incorrect.

The CBSE class 10 Board Exams were conducted at 4974 centres across India and abroad with participation of a total of 19298 schools.

The overall pass percentage was registered at 91.10 which is an increase of 4.40 per cent from last year.

Trivandrum region posted the highest pass percentage 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai at 99 per cent. Delhi region had a pass percentage of 80.97 per cent.

The rest of the regions fared Ajmer 95.89 per cent, Panchkula 93.72 , Prayagraj 92.55, Bhubaneswar 92.32, Patna 91.86, Dehradun 89.04 and Guwahati 74.49 per cent.

Students can check their scores on the CBSE website - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Girls have done better than Boys by 2.31 per cent this year with the breakdown of girls (92.45 pc) and boys (90.14 pc) and a transgender (94.74 pc).

Class 10 exams were conducted from February 2 to March 29, while Class 12 board exams were held from February 15 to 4 April. This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams, out of total 1827472 students, as many as 10,70,579 are boys and 7,56,893 girls. (ANI)