CBSE declares NEET 2018 results

[India] Jun 4 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the 2018 Under-Graduate results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, had refused to stay the announcement of the results.

Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the national medical entrance exam at 2,225 centres across the country on May 7.

On May 8, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo-motu cognizance of a media report alleging hardships to the students, who had to travel outside their state to write the examination organised by the CBSE. (ANI)