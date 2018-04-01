CBSE paper leak: 2 teachers, 1 coaching centre owner held

[India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested three more people from here in connection with Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE's) Class X and XII papers leak case.

Among the arrested persons, are the owner of a coaching centre, Touqeer and two teachers of a private school identified as Rishabh and Rohit.

According to the police, Rishabh and Rohit passed the Economics question paper of Class XII to Touqeer, who later circulated the same among the students.

The teachers opened the paper 30 minutes before the exam, clicked the picture and forwarded the same to the coaching owner. Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police sent three teams to schools, exam centers and residences of students in outer Delhi to investigate the case. More than 60 people have been questioned till now, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centers. Also, more than 50 cell phones of students and tutors have been seized. According to Police, e-mail address details have been received from Google and that the person who sent the mail has been identified and inquiry is on. A total of 53 students and 7 teachers have been questioned so far. The Delhi Police has also widened the search for the whistleblower in the CBSE paper leaks, who, on three occasions, alerted the education board about it. Till now, the police has come to know that CBSE question papers were leaked to 10 WhatsApp groups. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is questioning the admins and members of these WhatsApp groups. The police had also interacted with the CBSE Controller of Examination to understand the process of conducting exams. The whistleblower, according to the police, sent a fax message on March 23 to the CBSE and alleged that a coaching centre was involved in a paper leak. (ANI)