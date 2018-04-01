CBSE paper leak: All 3 accused sent to 2-day police custody

[India] Apr 1(ANI): Two teachers and one tutor, who were arrested for their alleged role in leaking the question paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, have been sent to two-day police custody by Delhi's Karkardooma court.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Crime Branch told ANI, "Two teachers and a tutor were arrested. Police custody remand of all the three has been taken, they will be questioned."

Touqeer, a tution teacher and two teachers of a private school - Rishabh and Rohit - were arrested earlier today.

The teachers opened the paper 30 minutes before the exam, clicked the picture and forwarded the same to the tution teacher. More than 60 people have been questioned till now, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. Also, more than 50 cell phones of students and tutors have been seized. According to the police, a total of 53 students and 7 teachers have been questioned so far. The Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics exams were held on March 26 and March 28 respectively. The CBSE announced a re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 Mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July. (ANI)