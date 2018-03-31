CBSE paper leak: Delhi Police sends teams to schools, exam centers

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday sent three teams to schools, exam centers and residences of students in outer Delhi to investigate the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII paper leaks.

More than 60 people have been questioned till now, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centers. Also, more than 50 cell phones of students and tutors have been seized.

According to Police, e-mail address details have been received from Google and that the person who sent the mail has been identified and inquiry is on. A total of 53 students and 7 teachers have been questioned so far.

The Delhi Police has also widened the search for the whistleblower in the CBSE paper leaks, who, on three occasions, alerted the education board about it. The police feels that the whistleblower, who was alerting the CBSE about paper leak through fax, courier and email, is the same person and can prove to be a key link in this case. Hence, to locate the same, the Delhi Police has written to Google to share details of the email-id from which the CBSE chairperson was sent the mail. Till now, the police has come to know that CBSE question papers were leaked on 10 WhatsApp groups. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is questioning the admins and members of these WhatsApp groups. The police had also interacted with the CBSE Controller of Examination to understand the process of conducting exams. The whistleblower, according to the police, sent a fax message on March 23 to the CBSE and alleged that a coaching centre was involved in a paper leak. The concerned person then again on March 26 sent a courier to the Rouse Avenue office of the CBSE. In the courier, answers of the Class XII Economics question paper were written on four pages. Apart from it, mobile numbers of four persons were also mentioned who allegedly received these question papers on the WhatsApp groups. Two days later, the CBSE chairperson received an email at 1:39 a.m. with an attachment of 12 pages in which questions and answers of class X were written. The mail also appealed the CBSE to cancel the exams. However, the examination board did not cancel the exams. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in this connection on March 28 evening. (ANI)