CBSE paper leak: HRD suspends 'lax' Board official

Consequent to the arrest of 2 teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, & a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class12 eco. paper & probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision. (1/2)

On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2) — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested two teachers of a private school and a tutor for involvement in the leak of the class 12 economics question paper.

Rishabh and Rohit were identified as teachers of mathematics and physics respectively at Mother Khazani Convent School at Bawana.

They passed on the paper to Tauqeer, who runs a coaching centre. He spread it among his students, Special Commissioner (Crime) R.P. Upadhyay said.

He said a hand-written paper was leaked a day before the examination. Later, a picture of the question paper went viral half an hour before the exam.