  4. CBSE paper leak: HRD suspends 'lax' Board official

Last Updated: Sun, Apr 01, 2018 20:22 hrs
New Delhi: A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official, found "lax" in the examination paper leak case of class 10 and 12, was suspended on Sunday, HRD Secretary Anil Swarup said.

Swarup said in a series of tweets:

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested two teachers of a private school and a tutor for involvement in the leak of the class 12 economics question paper.

Rishabh and Rohit were identified as teachers of mathematics and physics respectively at Mother Khazani Convent School at Bawana.

They passed on the paper to Tauqeer, who runs a coaching centre. He spread it among his students, Special Commissioner (Crime) R.P. Upadhyay said.

He said a hand-written paper was leaked a day before the examination. Later, a picture of the question paper went viral half an hour before the exam.



