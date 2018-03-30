'CBSE paper leak information given to police on Mar 27'

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): The information regarding the CBSE 10th Math's paper leak was given to the police a day before the conduction of examination, claimed a coaching teacher named Chandan Gupta, who is said to be the first one who flagged the incident.

Gupta allegedly received a portion of the leaked Math's paper, a day before the exam was conducted on March 28. Following this, he informed the police, who initiated a probe into the matter.

"I called PCR at 10:45 pm after looking at the pattern of the paper. They then asked me to submit the paper. I do not know if they registered a complaint in this regard or not as the police refused to give the copy of the complaint to me," Gupta told ANI.

He further said he was detained at the police station for an entire night even though he only acted as an informer in the entire case. Later the reports regarding the leaking of the paper started doing rounds till then the examination had already been conducted. Alongside, the Class XII Economics paper was also reported to be leaked. Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar requesting the latter to convene a day-long brainstorming session of education ministers so that similar (paper leak) incidents do not happen in the future. Following the leak scandal, Central Board of Secondary Education announced on March 28 that a re-examination would be conducted for the Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers. (ANI)