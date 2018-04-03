CBSE paper leak: No re-exam for Class 10 maths paper

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Mathematics re-exam will not be conducted, reports said on Monday. With this, students affected by the CBSE re-examination decision and paper leaks could heave a sigh of relief. An official announcement from the board is expected later in the day.

CBSE had announced that it will hold re-test of Class 12 Economic paper on April 25, but had refrained from declaring a date for Class 10 students on the grounds that it is waiting to assess the impact of the alleged leak.

The HRD Ministry had said that a final decision on the re-examination for Delhi-NCR and Haryana would be taken in the next 15 days following a detailed inquiry.

Following the CBSE paper leak, the board had announced that the test centres would from now on receive an encrypted copy of the question papers on e-mail which they would need to download and print themselves.

Earlier, Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) if they have any plan to re-conduct the class 10 Mathematics examination. The bench asked the CBSE to mention a tentative date and not to keep the students on "tenterhooks" till then.

Delhi High Court also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre to file reply on a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation into the paper leak case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a batch of petitions against the CBSE decision to re-conduct the mathematics exam for Class 10 students after the question papers the first time were leaked on March 28. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the case for an urgent hearing on Wednesday.

The SC hearing will also consider the petitioners' plea for an investigation into the leaks and declaration of results on the basis of exams already conducted, according to news agency IANS.

The three accused were on Sunday arrested from Delhi's outskirts in connection with the paper leak -- two of them teachers and one the owner of a coaching centre.

There might be more reasons for concern as the police have uncovered the modus operandi that could have been replicated for papers of more subjects during the board exams. The school authorities of Mother Khajani Convent have been questioned and the police are looking for leads, according to a PTI report.

The arrested teachers have been identified as Rishabh and Rohit. They are teachers of mathematics and physics, respectively, at Mother Khazani Convent School at Bawana. The coaching institute owner goes by the name Tauqeer.

The CBSE paper leak of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics question papers has affected roughly 14 lakh students who had appeared for Class 10 maths examination.