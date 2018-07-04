CBSE paper leak: Principal of Mother Khazani Convent School arrested

[India], Jul 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the principal of the Mother Khazani Convent School, Praveen Kumar Jha in connection with the Central Board of Bureau Investigation (CBSE) paper leak case.

Earlier, three people had already been arrested by the police.

In April, two teachers of a Bawana school and coaching centre tutor were arrested by the police for allegedly leaking the CBSE class XII economics board paper.

Later, the police received information later that Jha had knowledge of the entire affair.

In this regard, three people from Una district of Himachal Pradesh were arrested in April for their alleged involvement in the CBSE Class 12 economics paper leak. The arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar (commerce lecturer), clerk Amit Sharma and class IV employee Ashok of DAV Una, who were deployed on examination duty at Jawahar Navodaya School Pekhuwala on March 26. "Rakesh and Amit were arrested by the Delhi Police's crime branch from Una, Himachal Pradesh. Initially, Rakesh during investigation disclosed that he at the time of collecting computer science paper on March 23 also sneaked economics paper and photographed it with the help of his school clerk and peon Amit and Ashok," the Delhi Police said in a statement. "The image was shared through WhatsApp to Rakesh who further called a student who took tuitions from him and wrote down the questions in her handwriting which were later shared through WhatsApp by Rakesh to his relatives. The image of question paper went viral after Rakesh shared it with his relatives," police added. The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on the popular messaging app, WhatsApp. The re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper was conducted on April 25. However, there was no re-test for Class 10 Maths paper. Till now more than 60 people have been questioned in the case, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. (ANI)