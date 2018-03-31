CBSE paper leak: Students stage protests in Delhi

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): The national capital witnessed multiple protests on Saturday in connection with the CBSE and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) board paper leaks.

Students studying in the school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) protested in front of its office in Preet Vihar.

They demanded immediate action against the guilty, who leaked Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers.

Similarly, SSC and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants also protested at Parliament Street at 1 in the afternoon, demanding court-monitored CBI enquiry into the alleged leak of SSC board exam paper of History and Political Science (Part 1) earlier this month.

The students later reached Rajiv Chowk, taking the protest further. The youth protesting against the SSC paper leak were later joined by parents of students who appeared for CBSE board examinations this year. Delhi police are already conducting a probe into the case. The papers of Class XII Economics held on March 26, and Class X Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. The board has announced a re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 Mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July, but only in Delhi and Haryana. (ANI)