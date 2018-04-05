CBSE paper leak: Three more accused sent to judicial custody

New Delhi: The Delhi Karkardooma Court on Thursday sent three more accused in CBSE Paper leak case has been sent to judicial custody.

On April 4, The Centre formed a panel to examine the conduction of examinations and suggest measures to handle the same.

This decision from the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry comes days after Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics board papers were leaked online on March 28 and 26 respectively.

The CBSE had earlier announced to re-conduct the examination of Class 10 Mathematics in Delhi NCR and Haryana and Class 12 Economics paper; however, the education board later decided not to conduct the Maths paper.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice S. A. Bobde dismissed five petitions over CBSE paper leaks after not finding any merit in their respective pleas.