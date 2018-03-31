CBSE quashes Class 12 Hindi paper leak claims

[India], Mar 31 (ANI): Putting an end to the reports of another paper leak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said that the Class 12 Hindi (Elective) question paper was not leaked.

The CBSE termed the alleged leaked paper that is doing the rounds on social media as 'fake'.

"A fake question paper of Class 12- Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on Social Media platforms like Whatsapp, YouTube etc, it is not the real one," the CBSE said in a statement.

The statement comes hours after students protested outside the CBSE office in New Delhi, claiming that the Hindi paper was also leaked. The Hindi exam is scheduled to be held on April 2.

Meanwhile, on March 30, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry announced that the re-examination for the Economics paper for Class 12 CBSE students would be held on 25 April and the Class 10 Maths paper, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July. Two cases have been registered and a Special Investigation team by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has been formed to investigate the paper leaks. The papers of Class 12 Economics, held on March 26, and Class 10 Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. ( ANI)