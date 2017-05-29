CBSE results 2017: Partially blind son of auto driver scores 98%

Thiruvananthapuram: On Sunday, when the Central Board of Secondary Education declared Class 12 results, the son of an auto driver in Kerala topped the examination in the disabled category by scoring 98 per cent.

Ajay R Raj, who is partially blind, scored 490 out of 500 marks. The student of St Thomas Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram appeared in the exam with the help of a screen reading software. Raj not only fought physical disability, but he had to endure financial constraints to emerge victorious. His father is an auto driver and works hard to help Raj pursue his dream.

When asked about his future plans, Raj, who studied humanities in Class 12 said that he wanted to pursue English literature from the Delhi University. He aspires to become a teacher and teach children in rural areas where there are very few facilities. "I thought of getting good marks, but not a rank. I dedicate my rank to my parents, teachers and friends. I would like to pursue a teaching career and help children belonging to the rural areas," Raj told Hindustan Times. Raj, who belongs to the remote Kuttiyadi panchayat in Kozhikode district, lived in a hostel and his school provided him with a scholarship and other facilities. "A studious student he scaled all difficulties with much ease. He deserved the top slot," the principal of the St Thomas School, Sebastian T Joseph, said. Lakshmi PV of Palghat Lions School in Kerala's Palakkad and Dharshana MV of Nalanda International Public School in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri were the second and the third topper in this category. Lakshmi scored 97.2 per cent and Dharshana secured 96.6 per cent.