CBSE results will be announced on time: Education Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the CBSE results for classd 12 will be announced on time.





"CBSE result will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about court's order, justice will be done for all," Javadekar told media.





The CBSE board is yet decide on a specific date to declare the results.





Javadekar also supported the CBSE's moderation policy and said it will stay in effect for now.



"Equalisation of marks for different question papers is OK. But spiking is absolutely unacceptable," Javadekar told news channel CNN News18 in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

According to ANI report, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday had asked the Central Board of Secondary Education to not go ahead with its decision to scrap the moderation policy.

The court said that scrapping will "completely change the course of academic future of students" and that "a rule can't be changed after the game has begun".

The moderation policy was devised to make up for difficult question papers or confusing, inarticulate questions, which put students at a disadvantage.

Under the policy, students can be awarded up to 15 per cent extra marks.

Criticising the spiking of marks by schools boards, the Minister said the practice is "unacceptable and illogical".

"It's wrong on part of school boards to inflate marks; awarding grace marks has logic but increasing marks has no logic," Javadekar said.