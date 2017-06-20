CBSE sets up two committees to review evaluation processes

[India] June 20 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday set up two committees to review the evaluation processes being followed in the Board.

"The first committee will enquire into the process of evaluation and post exam processes, while the second committee will suggest systemic improvements in the evaluation process. The committee will then submit the report within two months of its formation," the CBSE said in a statement.

After complaints by students that they have suffered due to faults in evaluation process, the CBSE admitted that in spite of the best efforts made by the experienced subject teachers, there may be possibility of human error in transferring marks to the title page of the answer scripts, summation of marks and manual posting of marks in the computer system.

However, CBSE said that it had received requests for verification of marks from only 2.47 per cent of the students. According to the CBSE, the percentage of students applying for verification of marks in 2014, 2015 and 2016 was 2.31, 2.09 and 2.53 respectively. (ANI)