CBSE submits status report in Delhi HC over paper leak

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted status report in Delhi High Court over Class 10 and 12 exam paper leak and various decisions taken by the Board after the incident.

The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp.

The re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper will be conducted on April 25. However, there will no re-test for Class 10 Maths paper.

Till now more than 60 people have been questioned in the case, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. (ANI)