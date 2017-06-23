CBSE tell Delhi HC it will re-evaluate answer sheets of students who have asked for it'

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it will re-evaluate the answer sheets of students who have asked for it.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain made the assurance to a vacation bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Yogesh Khanna hearing various petitions by students, who appeared for Class 12 board exams this year, against the board's decision to scrap its re-evaluation policy.

Jain said that the marking schemes concerned will be uploaded on CBSE's website within two working days. He later told the court that all such requests will be considered on first come, first served basis and papers of those who have applied for re-verification will be scrutinised on priority basis.

Advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for some of these students, had challenged the CBSE's May 29 notification and requested the court to direct it to reconsider this policy. However after hearing the CBSE's submission, the bench disposed off the petitions. (ANI)