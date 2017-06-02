CBSE to announce Class 10th results tomorrow

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the examination results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 10th) tomorrow.

The CBSE will host its result on the internet and with technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Government of India.

Apart from this, the result will be available on all the official website of the CBSE.

Topping this year's CBSE Class XII results on May 28, Raksha Gopal, a student of Amity International School scored 99.6 percent and became all India topper.

Harmehar Kaur Grewal, Class 12th student from Pune despite having physical disability, scored 91.4 percent in the 12th Boards examination from Army Public School. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao lend a helping hand to those who did not do well in their CBSE Higher Secondary School exams. The CBSE, earlier this month, decided to not to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy. Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions. In a reply to plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court earlier instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'. Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.