CBSE to grant 2 marks for typo error in Class X English exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will grant two extra marks to Class Xth students for a typing error in the English question paper.

The CBSE made this announcement after several teachers and students approached the board to compensate for the error in the English paper held on March 12 in the comprehension passage section.

There was a misprint or typo error in the third question of Passage 2 of Section A in CBSE Class 10th English examination.

The Class X and XII board examinations began on March 5 and will conclude by April 25. CBSE is expected to release the Class 10th Results 2018 in the last week of May.