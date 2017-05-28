CBSE topper Raksha Gopal's marks card is a jaw-dropper!

[India], May 28 (ANI): With the nation effusive after learning of Raksha Gopal, the topper of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Secondary School examination (Class 12), her marks card is deemed to be a reflection of the perseverance she showed in emerging successful with flying colours.

Raksha's parents, who were beaming with pride for their young girl who has taken the nation by storm with her near-perfect scores, said it was important for them to counsel her from time-to-time so that she was kept away from any kind of pressure.

"It was important to sit with her and talk to her so that she would not get tensed. She always enjoyed her studies and would take adequate breaks to read and play the keyboard. We stood by her to support her, but she completely was guided by the school teachers and followed their instructions to the word," her father, Gopal Srinivasan told ANI.

An overwhelmed Ranjani Gopal, Raksha's mother, while speaking about her Chairperson's Appreciation Award-winning daughter said, she was a diligent student who never postponed her studies to the last minute.

"Undoubtedly, CBSE syllabus is large. But we always told her to stay calm and she made sure she got a good sleep every day. She would always plan her studies well so she had enough time to relax," she said, adding that she is under no pressure to decide her future course of action.

An elated Prerna hailed Raksha, her younger sister, as her role model, adding that one should learn from the hard work and determination she put into achieving this.

"Today, my sister is my role model. Goes to show where hard work can take a person. The kind of dedication Raksha showed is commendable. She should enjoy the limelight while it lasts!" said Prerna with a chuckle.

After topping this year's CBSE Class XII results, Raksha Gopal, a student of Amity International School has shared that it was not her aim to be a topper, but to secure good marks.

Speaking to ANI here, a jubilant and excited Raksha said, "My aim was not getting the top grade, but to do well. My strategy was to focus on all my subjects and solve as many papers as possible and my school helped a lot. The chairperson Amrita Chauhan and the principal Mrs Renu Singh, including all the teachers they planned out strategies, they gave us papers. The helped me in clearing all the doubts I had. So there was no special strategy as such."

She also noted that IAS will be an option for her, but right now she just wants to get into college.

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV, Chandigarh is second in the list with 99.4 percent followed by Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent and Mannat Luthra from Bhawans Vidya Mandir, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent.

Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. The result has been announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy. (ANI)