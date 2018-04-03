CBSE will not re-conduct Class 10 exam: HRD Ministry

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not re-conduct the examination of Class 10 Maths paper, which was leaked online on March 28, just hours before it was conducted throughout the country.

in view of opposition to its earlier consideration, the CBSE has decided not to conduct the exam in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana, Human Resource and Develop Ministry Secretary (Education) Anil Swarup tweeted on Tuesday.

Swarup said the decision was taken by keeping in mind the paramount "interest of students".

"Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 Maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10," the secretary tweeted. The CBSE had earlier announced to re-conduct the examination of Class 10 Mathematics in Delhi NCR and Haryana and Class 12 Economics paper over their leakage reports. The CBSE said the re-examination of Class 12 Economics paper would be held on April 25, while a decision regarding the Class 10 Maths paper schedule was not announced.(ANI)