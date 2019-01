[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) membership to Assam Rifles pensioners and their dependents residing in India and Nepal, subject to certain specific conditions.

The CCS approval will benefit more than 3 lakh beneficiaries.

As per MHA records, there are over 92,000 Assam Rifles pensioners including about 27,000 residing in Nepal. (ANI)