CCS to meet over Pulwama attack tomorrow: Sources

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet on Friday morning over the Pulwama attack in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The meeting will be held at 9.15 am, sources said.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, told ANI that the death toll in the attack was around 40.

The convoy was targeted in Ladoora area on the new Expressway, CRPF Director General RP Bhatnagar told ANI. A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The cause of the blast is being ascertained, Bhatnagar added. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain. He has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama. “Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly,” he added in the tweet. (ANI)