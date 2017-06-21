CCTVs installed in Hyderabad shops to keep crime at bay

[India], June 21 (ANI): In a bid to enhance security and safety, the shopkeepers in the commercial area of Hyderabad's Secunderabad have installed CCTVs due to which crime has decreased by 37 percent in the city as compared to last year.

"In just three years, after the initiative of community CCTVs started. Now 23,000 CCTVs are only installed in North Zone. The people in the north zone have taken the initiative very personally. CCTVs are helping the police to catch the criminals and are also helping in detecting many cases. Compared to last year, 37 percent of crime decreased in the city due this initiative," Hyderabad North Zone DCP B. Sumathi told ANI.

The north zone is having the highest number of CCTVs installed in the city. Along with safety for shopkeepers, the CCTVs are also helping the North Zone Police to identify the criminals and to solve the cases. "We feel safer with the CCTVs installed in our shops. There is less threat of theft now," said one of the shopkeepers. (ANI)