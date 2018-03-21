CDR Case: Bombay HC orders release of lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, in connection with the Call Data Records (CDR) case.

The court issued the order after the prosecution withdrew its objection to his release. The court also ordered that the lawyer must be released by 5:00 pm.

Siddiqui, was arrested by the crime branch of Thane police on March 16 and was remanded in police custody till March 23. He was accused for allegedly obtaining CDRs of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

The lawyer's wife Tasneem Siddiqui had moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that her husband had been wrongfully arrested without a notice which is an absolute violation of the provisions under Criminal Procedure Code. The petition further stated that her husband was being subjected to wrongful and illegal detention. Meanwhile, the Thane crime branch yesterday alleged that Ayesha Shroff, actor Jackie Shroff's wife, and actor Kangana Ranaut knew Rizwan Siddiqui and were involved in the call record scam. "During analysis of mobile phones of [Rizwan] Siddiqui, it came to light that Ayesha had sourced the CDRs of actor Sahil Khan from a source," said Abhishek Trimukhe, the deputy commissioner of Thane Police's Crime Branch. The police further noted they have evidence that Ranaut had also shared the phone number of actor Hrithik Roshan with the lawyer. The police summoned Ayesha Shroff for questioning earlier today and said the others will be summoned soon. (ANI)