CDR row: Nawazuddin's advocate being made scapegoat, says lawyer

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): The lawyer of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's advocate, Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested by Thane crime branch in connection with a Call Detail Records (CDRs) case said his client has been made a scapegoat in the matter.

Celebrity advocate Rizwan was arrested by police on Friday in course of an investigation into the illegal acquisition of Call Detail Records (CDRs) by private detectives. He has been sent to police custody till March 23 by Thane Magistrate court.

"On pretext of safeguarding interest of the main person in the case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and his brother they are trying to make Rizwan Siddiqui scapegoat. We will challenge it in high court," Rizwan Merchant, lawyer of Rizwan, told media here.

Rizwan is representing the Bollywood actor in a case pertaining to spying on his wife. Earlier in the day, the Thane police officials confirmed that the Gangs of Wasseypur star had no direct role in the case. "Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case. He was summoned as a witness and has assured cooperation," said Thune Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. Earlier, it was reported that the actor and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with the CDR racket that was unearthed in January. The duo had been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that the Rizwan had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives. (ANI)