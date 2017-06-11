Ceasefire violation by Pak in Naushera sector again

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Pakistani Army again initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms heavy automatics and mortars from 6:40 p.m. today along the Line of Control (LC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

This comes after the Pakistan Army earlier in the day again initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Naushera along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Pakistan initiated the indiscriminate firing at around 12:40 p.m. and exchange of gunfire continues. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Rangers violated unprovoked ceasefire on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 10.45 a.m. The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes. No injuries or damages have been reported In the another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9.45 a.m. On Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC. (ANI)