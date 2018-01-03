Ceasefire violation by Pak kills BSF jawan on his birthday

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): A BSF head constable lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on Wednesday.

The BSF personnel of the 173rd Battalion, was killed on his birthday.

The constable, identified as RP Hazra, is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter.

As per the reports, a heavy exchange of fire is going on between the BSF troopers and Pakistan in Samba and Hiranagar sectors.

This comes days after terrorists stormed a CRPF training centre in Pulwama district killing five jawans. (ANI)