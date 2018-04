[India] Apr 23 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics weapon at around 5.30 pm.

The Indian Army also retaliated effectively from the other side of the border.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

More details are awaited. (ANI)