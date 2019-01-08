CEC reviews Lok Sabha poll preparedness in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Monday reviewed the preparedness for coming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh in which issues related to provision of assured minimum facilities (AMFs) at the polling stations, strengthening of manpower and infrastructure of offices of CEOs, availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), and adequate budget provisions and others were discussed.

Arora directed CEOs to ensure that all contact centres with a uniform number '1950' are made operational as a single point contact for all election-related information and facilitation to the voters. He also held a meeting with Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Home Secretary, and other senior officials of Punjab, Haryana, and the Advisor to Administrator and other officials of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed the officials to make the coming Lok Sabha elections voter friendly. He also stressed the need for imparting robust and comprehensive training at all levels to election-related officials. (ANI)