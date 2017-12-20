Celebrate Christmas at your risk: Hindu outfit tells UP schools

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh cops are on high alert after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate called the Hindu Jagran Manch issued a threat to all schools in Aligarh about celebrating Christmas.

The fringe outfit issued a circular warning the managements of all Aligarh schools against celebrating Christmas and threatened, if they did so, it would be “at their own risk”.

The warning set alarm bells ringing in all educational institutions in the Aligarh city, especially Christian schools.

Taking note of the warning, the Uttar Pradesh Police directed all district police chiefs to take strict action against those indulging in intimidation of any sort. “The Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police and all district police chiefs have been directed to take strict legal action against those indulging in intimidation of any sort,” Additional Director General, Law and Order, Anand Kumar said. The ADG also directed all district police chiefs of the state to ensure the freedom of practising religion is protected. Expressing concern over the warning, Praveen Agarwal, president of the Public School Development Society, Aligarh, said, “Each year we celebrate festivals belonging to all communities and this experience helps our children to play a responsible role as citizens of this country.” Similar sentiments were echoed by Anurag Gupta, convener of the Parents’ Association, Aligarh, who said, “Our schools have been playing an important role in helping students acquire knowledge of different religions and this helps them when they move out to different countries all over the globe