Celebration outside Congress HQ ahead of Rahul's coronation

[India], December 15 (ANI): The Congress on Friday held a celebration and distributed sweets at party's headquarters in Delhi in the view of Rahul Gandhi taking over as party president.

Rahul, who was elected unopposed as Congress president on Monday, will formally take over the post on Saturday.

Stall selling badges, key chains with Rahul's photos were also set up outside the party headquarters.

The Congress is also set to organise a grand celebration in the national capital.

Rahul, who was earlier the Congress vice-president, has succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi, who held the post for nearly two decades. (ANI)