Celebrations across the country after homosexuality becomes legal

New Delhi: As soon as the Supreme Court legalized homosexuality, celebrations began from across the country. People have welcomed this historical judgement and are extremely happy with the final verdict.

Scores of people are sharing their congratulatory messages to all the LGBT activists and petitioners for their brave fight in favour of the LGBT community.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, declared the judgement saying, “only Constitutional morality and not social morality can be allowed to permeate rule of law. Sexual orientation is one of the many natural phenomenon. Any discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation amounts to violation of fundamental rights.”

#WATCH Celebrations in Karnataka's Bengaluru after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/vQHms5C0Yd — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018 #WATCH Celebrations at Delhi's The Lalit hotel after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. Keshav Suri, the executive director of Lalit Group of hotels is a prominent LGBT activist. pic.twitter.com/yCa04FexFE — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018 Celebrations in Chennai after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/b9Zye3F361 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018 #WATCH People in Mumbai celebrate after Supreme Court decriminalises #Section377 and legalises homosexuality pic.twitter.com/ztI67QwfsT — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018 On July 17, the bench had reserved its verdict in the case that punishes same-sex relations, after hearing arguments for four days, including that of the gay rights activists. Section 377 of the IPC states: “Whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life], or with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.” This archaic British law dates back to 1861 and criminalizes sexual activities against the order of nature."