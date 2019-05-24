Celebrity status can win first election, second won on work: BJP's Kirron Kher

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirron Kher, who is all set for victory from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, took a swipe at opposition leaders posing questions on her celebrity status.

"They (Opposition) can say that the first election was won by a celebrity but the second victory comes due to the work done by a candidate," the actor-turned-politician told media.

Kher is leading against Congress heavyweight Pawan Kumar Bansal with a margin of over 39,000 votes.

Commenting on her party's stellar performance, Kher said, "I would like to thank the senior leadership, Modiji and Amit Shahji who brought this lead on 304 seats."

She also thanked the people who voted for her and bestowed faith in the BJP. "A big thanks to the party workers and the booth level workers who stood long hours in the sun for making this a success," she said. The Bharatiya Janata Party has already won 49 seats while it is leading on 253 seats in the parliamentary elections, comfortably crossing the half-way mark by itself. The Congress party has won 12 seats and is leading on 39 seats. The seven-phased national elections ran through April 11 to May 19. (ANI)