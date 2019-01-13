Centenarian Pak-Hindu lady gets Indian citizenship

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): It is no less than a dream come true for the centenarian Jamuna Devi who has been granted Indian citizenship after a long wait of almost three years.

She along with her family had moved to India in the year 2006 and had applied for an Indian citizenship in 2015.

Jamuna Bai said that she is feeling very good to get the citizenship of India after applying for the same three years back.

"I am feeling very good to stay in India and finally become an Indian citizen after 12 years," she said.

Aatmaram, son of Jamuna Bai said, "My grandfather was a resident of Rajasthan. He went to Pakistan during a famine. However, later we started facing the problem and decided to come back to India. We came here in 2006 and in 2015 we applied for the citizenship of India. Today my mother has become a citizen of India. We want that our whole family must get citizenship of India." Jamuna's citizenship has paved way for the citizenship prospects for her other family members as well. A contentious bill seeking to accord Indian citizenship to certain minority community refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, amid strong objections by some Opposition parties and a shutdown in the North Eastern parts of the country. (ANI)