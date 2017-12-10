Center aims to enhance skills of NE people: Dharmendra Pradhan

[India], December 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday praised the people of North-East India and said the Center is focused to enhance their skills so that they do not have to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

Pradhan, during his one-day visit to Meghalaya, said the youth here are passionate and resettles in other states in search of good livelihood.

"Entire North East has great potential. The people here are very hard working and honest. According to the time and need, we have to upscale their traits, their huge potential of agriculture, agro forestry, service industry and tourism," Pradhan said.

"Before the youth go to any destination for jobs if we can train them here, it will be beneficial for them. Government of India is focused in all these areas," he added. (ANI)