Central assistance of Rs 7,214 crore to states affected by natural disasters

[India]. Jan 29 (ANI): A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved additional central assistance of Rs 7214.03 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for six states and one Union Territory.

Himachal Pradesh got Rs 317.44 crore for floods and landslides, Uttar Pradesh Rs 191.73 crore for floods, Andhra Pradesh Rs 900.4 crore for drought, Gujarat Rs 127.6 crore for drought, Karnataka Rs 949.49 crore for drought, Maharashtra Rs 4,714.28 crore for drought and Puducherry Rs. 13.09 crore for cyclone.

The meeting was held here today to consider the additional Central Assistance to these six States and one UT, which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst and cyclone Gaja and drought (kharif) during 2018-19. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting. (ANI)