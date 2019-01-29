Central assistance of Rs 7,214.03 crore approved for States affected by natural disasters

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The High-Level Committee meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved additional Central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) of Rs 7,214.03 crore to six States and one Union Territory.

According to an official statement, Rs 317.44 crore was approved for Himachal Pradesh (floods and landslides), Rs 191.73 crore to Uttar Pradesh (floods), and Rs 900.40 crore to Andhra Pradesh (drought), Rs 127.60 crore to Gujarat (drought), Rs 949.49 crore to Karnataka (drought), Rs 4,714.28 crore to Maharashtra (drought) and Rs 13.09 crore to UT of Puducherry (cyclone).

The meeting was held here to consider the additional Central assistance to these six States and one UT, which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst and cyclone Gaja and drought (kharif) during 2018-19. Union Finance Minister Piyush Goel, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, and NITI Aayog were also present in the meeting. (ANI)