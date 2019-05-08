Central government provided additional Rs 2160 crore for drought relief: Maharashtra CMO

[India], May 08 (ANI): Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday said that the Central government has provided an additional Rs 2160 crore for drought relief.

"Till now, Centre has provided a total of Rs 4248.59 crore towards drought relief in Maharashtra," CMO said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the additional help provided by the Central government.

This comes after Election Commission of India, acting on an appeal from CM Devendra Fadnavis gave relaxation in Model Code of Conduct to carry out drought relief measures in Maharashtra.

On April 30, Fadnavis had written a letter to EC stating that since polling for all constituencies of Maharashtra has concluded, therefore, the apex poll body should ease some norms to allow drought relief work to be carried out in the state. "Extreme summer: There are a number of infrastructure works such as drilling of bore wells, repairs to drinking water schemes, irrigation canal maintenance works, etc. which need to be taken up during the extreme summer," Fadnavis wrote in the letter. "The Government of Maharashtra declared 151 talukas as drought affected and the Government of India has extended the assistance of Rs 4,714 crore in this regard. Separately, I am proposing the Cabinet Meeting on this issue at the earliest," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)