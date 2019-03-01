Central govt approves establishment of new AIIMS in Haryana's Manethi

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Centre has given approval to the establishment of new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Manethi in Haryana's Rewari district at a cost of Rs. 1299 crore.

The cabinet briefing chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given nod for creation of one post of Director in the basic pay of Rs. 2,25,000 (fixed) plus NPA (however, pay + NPA would not exceed Rs. 2,37,500) for the above mentioned AIIMS.

The establishment of new AIIMS involves the creation of Hospital, Teaching Block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS in New Delhi and other six new AIIMS has taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY.

The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institutions of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region. According to the government, setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region. The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), a Central Sector Scheme, aims at correcting the imbalances in the availability of affordable tertiary healthcare facilities in different parts of the country in general and augmenting facilities for quality medical education in the under-served States in particular. AIIMS in Haryana was announced in the Interim Budget Speech for the year 2019-20. Cost of construction and running of the new AIIMS would be met by the Central Government under PMSSY. (ANI)