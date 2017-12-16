Central Railway announces six winter special trains

Mumbai: The Central Railway on Saturday announced six winter special trains to deal with the extra rush of passengers.

According to the Central Railway, these winter special trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai to Nagpur, from Nagpur to Karmali and Karmali to CSMT.

Special train number 01011 (one way) will have leave CSMT on December 22 and December 29 at 12:20 AM and is scheduled to arrive Nagpur at 2:20 PM on the same day.

Special train number 01196 will leave Nagpur on December 22 and December 29 at 7:50 PM and is scheduled to arrive Karmali at 9:30 PM the next day.

Special train number 01122 will leave Karmali on December 23 and December 30 at 10:30 PM and is scheduled to arrive CSMT at 10:30 AM next day. According to the Central Railway, all winter special trains will have six AC-2 Tier, eight AC-3 Tier and two General second class coaches. Reservation for trains leaving CSMT, Mumbai and Nagpur for AC-2 Tier and AC-3 Tier on special charges will open from December 18. There is no need of prior booking in the general second class coaches as they will be in unreserved coach category.