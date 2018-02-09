Central Railway gets new Bombardier rake with AC driver cabins

[India] February 9 (ANI): The Central Railway received its first newly manufactured Bombardier local train with air-condition (AC) facility in driver's cabin.

The train has been kept at the Kurla car shed which will soon be commissioned for operation.

The train also has fitted LED light which are provided in all the coaches.

"First newly manufactured Bombardier rake for Central Railway with LED light fittings, CCTV cameras in all ladies compartments, stainless steel seats, fans with stainless steel net/cover, AC motorman cab and improved interior than the earlier rakes," the Central Railways tweeted.

Moreover, six to seven CCTV cameras have been installed in each of the five ladies compartments. With stainless steel seats instead of polycarbonate seats the overall interior of this newly received rake is commendable. "It is the first such Bombardier rake in Mumbai division's suburban section wherein the driver's cabin, at both ends, is air-conditioned," Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said. The Western Railway was the first to launch a complete AC local between Churchgate and Virar stations recently. (ANI)