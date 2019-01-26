Central Tibetan Administration celebrates Republic Day

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration on Saturday organised a brief ceremony to celebrate India's 70th Republic Day.

The celebrations were held at the Kashag Secretariat in Gangchen Kyishong. Officiating president, Kalon Sonam Topgyal Khorlatsang of Department of Home hoisted India's national flag.

The ceremony was attended by various ministers in-exile, members of the Kashag and senior officials of the Tibetan Administration.

Earlier today, the national flag was hoisted in all states as the country celebrated 70th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and fervour. (ANI)