Centre’s plea seeking release of excess land based on 2003 constitutional bench decision: Javadekar

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday endorsed the decision of the central government of filing a writ petition in Supreme Court regarding undisputed land near Ram Janmabhoomi and said that it has been done according to the decision of 2003 constitutional bench.

“It has always been the stand of BJP that a grand temple must be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. But the same should be done within the ambit of law or through mutual understanding. The title suit case is in the court but as per the decision of 2003 constitutional bench, the government has taken this significant decision that the undisputed 67-acre land should be returned to the original owner. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas owns 42 acres of this land,” Javadekar told ANI.

“PM had clarified that people want temple but the matter is sub-judice and measures will be taken accordingly. Today's application is also a legal decision,” he further added. Attacking the Congress on the issue, the minister alleged that the party has no belief in Lord Ram and always attempts to block the process. “Congress always tries to block the process. Kapil Sibal's argument of allotting a date for hearing in the matter only after July 2019 is evidence of that. They don't believe in Ram. The affidavit submitted by the then Congress government on Ram Setu called it imaginary,” he said. The Centre has sought direction to release 67 acres of acquired land around the disputed area. The top court on Monday had cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit, which was slated for January 29 by a five-judge bench due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde. On January 25, the apex court constituted a new five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (ANI)